HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man has been arrested by the Providence Police Department after they say he tried to run into the woods to avoid capture.

Police state they saw Clinton Bowling II, 48, at a house and attempted to run into the woods after seeing officers.

Officers say they were able to find Bowling after a brief search.

Police say Bowling had three outstanding warrants in Webster County and has a new charge of Fleeing or Evading. He was booked into the Webster County Detention Center.