HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Sebree manufacturing facility was placed under a lockdown after a man allegedly threatened to “shoot up” their business.

33-year-old Jordan Ryan Abel was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with 27 counts of Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.

Kentucky State Police alleges Abel had been sending death threats to an employee at Scott Manufacturing in Sebree, Kentucky.

Officers say they found Abel in Owensboro and apprehended him. He is being held in the Webster County Jail on $10,000 bond.