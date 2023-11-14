HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Poole Community Fire and Rescue provided an update on a Webster County fire that occurred Monday night.

Poole fire officials say it took a lot of teamwork for a “complicated fire” that involved multiple structures and 20 to 30 vehicles, along with dense woods and a narrow driveway. Firefighters from three counties converged to fight the blaze and stop it from spreading.

Poole Community Fire and Rescue says it had three apparatuses and twelve members on scene to assist the Dixon Fire Department, with one member staying back to cover medical. Four hose teams were deployed throughout the area, and most fought the fire for four to six hours.

(Courtesy: Poole Community Fire & Rescue)

Officials posted, “Want to thank all of the Webster County, Henderson County, and Union County departments that made it possible to make a successful fire attack, along with support from Deaconess EMS providing rehab, Webster County EMA coordinating resources, Forestry creating a fire break, and members of the community providing assistance.”

Firefighters say this is a type of incident where a lot of things can go wrong, and some did due to the challenges of the location. They, however, note that a lot of things went right and no one was hurt.