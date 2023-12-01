You can view the surveillance footage in the video player above.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department has shared surveillance footage of an ATM theft that occurred outside Planters Bank on Thursday morning. Police officials say that four suspects were involved, and $20,000 was stolen.

Police say the stolen vehicle used to drag the ATM was later recovered, but they are still looking for suspects. Officials say they believe these suspects to also be involved in a similar crime in Sturgis that also involved a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Providence Police Department or Kentucky State Police.