HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – While Evansville’s fall festival is going on, Providence will soon have its own fall festival.

The Providence Tourism Commission invites people to join them for the Providence Uptown Fall Festival on October 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Event organizers say people can enjoy free activities provided by the Providence Tourism Commission, and all activities listed on the schedule are free except the $1.00 mum walk. Officials note there is an entry fee to participate in the car show but viewing is free.

The Providence Tourism Commission says it is hosting about 50 vendors at the event. Officials say people can browse through a selection of clothing, build their own custom hats, or shop unique creations, home décor and more.

Event organizers say as a reminder, vendors choose their fees for their products and services. The festival is an annual event located at North Broadway Street.