HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Event organizers for the Providence Uptown Fall Festival are looking for vendors.

Officials ask for vendors to please submit their registration for the annual Providence Uptown Fall Festival. Organizers say the event is happening on October 7 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Officials say the event is located at South Broadway Street in Providence.

Event organizers note there is no vendor fee for this event and the vendor setup time is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on October 7. Organizers say no vendor setup is authorized prior to that date and time.

For vendors who need access to electricity, organizers state while there are no guarantees, every effort is made to accommodate their requests and any power needs should be noted in the vendor’s registration form.