PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A town in Webster County wants to donate supplies and an ambulance to eastern Kentucky.
The city of Providence’s Facebook page says the town has donated an out-of-service ambulance to Letcher County, one of the Kentucky counties affected by the flood disaster. The town has made a list requesting the following supplies for donation:
- Bottled water
- Cleaning supplies
- Garbage bags
- Mops
- Bleach
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Non-perishable food items
- Canned goods
- Snack cakes
- Pop-Tarts
- Snack size chips
- Hygiene products
- Shampoo
- Body wash
- Hand soap
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Hand sanitizer
- Wash clothes
- Towels
- Brushes
- Combs
- Baby diapers
- Wipes
- Baby formula
- Baby food
The ambulance will be parked in the parking lot in the rear of the Providence Utility Office until August 15.