PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A town in Webster County wants to donate supplies and an ambulance to eastern Kentucky.

The city of Providence’s Facebook page says the town has donated an out-of-service ambulance to Letcher County, one of the Kentucky counties affected by the flood disaster. The town has made a list requesting the following supplies for donation:

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies Garbage bags Mops Bleach Toilet paper Paper towels

Non-perishable food items Canned goods Snack cakes Pop-Tarts Snack size chips

Hygiene products Shampoo Body wash Hand soap Toothbrushes Toothpaste Hand sanitizer Wash clothes Towels Brushes Combs Baby diapers Wipes Baby formula Baby food



The ambulance will be parked in the parking lot in the rear of the Providence Utility Office until August 15.