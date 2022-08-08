PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A town in Webster County wants to donate supplies and an ambulance to eastern Kentucky.

The city of Providence’s Facebook page says the town has donated an out-of-service ambulance to Letcher County, one of the Kentucky counties affected by the flood disaster. The town has made a list requesting the following supplies for donation:

  • Bottled water
  • Cleaning supplies
    • Garbage bags
    • Mops
    • Bleach
    • Toilet paper
    • Paper towels
  • Non-perishable food items
    • Canned goods
    • Snack cakes
    • Pop-Tarts
    • Snack size chips
  • Hygiene products
    • Shampoo
    • Body wash
    • Hand soap
    • Toothbrushes
    • Toothpaste
    • Hand sanitizer
    • Wash clothes
    • Towels
    • Brushes
    • Combs
    • Baby diapers
    • Wipes
    • Baby formula
    • Baby food

The ambulance will be parked in the parking lot in the rear of the Providence Utility Office until August 15.