HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam in which the caller impersonates an official from their office. This comes after a report from a concerned citizen who was targeted but didn’t give any information to the caller.

Police officials say that the caller will claim that they want to speak to their target about a warrant or a license suspension. The sheriff’s office is telling residents that if they receive such a call, they should hang up immediately and call their office directly at (270) 639-5067 or call Webster County Central Dispatch at (270) 639-5012 and ask to speak with an on-duty deputy.