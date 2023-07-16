HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Onton Hay Days released an event schedule on July 13.

According to the schedule, the event will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. Event organizers say there will be food, crafts, vendors and game booths open throughout the day. Event organizers say all proceeds will be used for local emergencies and to finance the event. The event will take place September 16.

The schedule can be viewed below.

(Courtesy: Onton Haydays)

Event organizers say if anyone wants to reserve booth space or to get general information they should call either 270-884-7110 or 270-635-0540.