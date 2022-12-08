POOLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Poole Community Blood Drive, sponsored by the Poole Volunteer Fire Department (Poole VFD), is asking the community for blood donations.

On December 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can come donate blood at 9110 US-41 ALT, in Poole. Officials ask for people to please donate Power Reds if Type O, A- or B-. Officials with the Poole VFD tell us only eight people have signed up so far.

Courtesy: Poole VFD

Red Cross officials say people who donate blood during the period of December 16 through January 2 could get a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, please visit this website and enter sponsor code POOLE or call 1-800-RED CROSS.