HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been a rough week for newly-hired Deputy Grinch.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the deputy is not used to shift work, he sleeps all the time, and his diet consists of donuts, milk and hot cocoa. Deputy Grinch is also drawn to bright lights and loud noises, sheds like a dog and has a tendency to break out in a dance party during serious situations.

Images courtesy of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office

Nonetheless, the Sheriff’s Office says that Deputy Grinch hits his stride best with community service, and that residents can expect to see him at the Clay Christmas Parade on Friday, December 1. Authorities say that the deputy will stick around after the parade for photos, but want to advise everyone that although he is harmless, the Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for anyone who gets too close and gets covered in Grinch hair.

The Clay Christmas Parade starts at 6:00 p.m and is free to the public. Lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. There will also be ice skating, chili, hot chocolate and an inflatable Santa slide. Santa Claus will also make an appearance downtown after the parade.