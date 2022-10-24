WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — On October 14, a crack opened on a busy Kentucky highway in Webster County, shutting part of it down completely. Nearly two weeks later, crews say the crack has turned into a sinkhole as the road continues to stay closed.

Earlier this month, crews found a crack in KY 1340 southwest of Dixon. Since then, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they’ve done some things to start repairs, but more work needs to be done before re-opening.

KYTC and Mine officials visited the highway in order to figure out what to do next. This is their course of action:

At present, asphalt base has been put on the damaged area

Repairs to KY 1340 are planned to begin in early November for the damaged section of pavement near mile point 1.9

These repairs will address the area through the winter months

Pavement will be addressed in the spring after all minor remaining settlements have occurred

Once these repairs begin, it should take approximately one week to complete

Highway officials say KY 1340 is used by nearly 600 drivers daily. All repairs will be coordinated and funded by the mine company.