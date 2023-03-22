SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) — Webster County Emergency Management needs help finding a missing child.

County officials posted on social media late Wednesday night to report 7-year-old Miguel “Michael” Jose-Perez was missing.

He is described as a Hispanic male, light brown complexion, 4’7″, 80 lbs with black hair, brown eyes and thin build.

EMA officials say he was last seen shortly before 6:30 p.m. in Sebree. He was last seen wearing a black flannel style jacket, red shirt with white writing and gray sweatpants. Miguel might be carrying a backpack, according to officials.

If you see this child, you’re asked to contact Webster County Dispatch at 270-639-5012.