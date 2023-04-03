HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Sonata Bank has announced it has completed its systems conversion and rebranding of Sebree Deposit Bank.

Sonata Bank says as part of the conversion, customers now have access to better technology and digital solutions, and new products and services, including a new mobile app people can use to bank on-the-go.

Rhonda Day, Senior Administrative Officer, Sonata Bank, says, “Our customers can be assured the things they love best about Sebree Deposit Bank won’t change. We will continue to serve the Sebree community with the same smart, friendly bankers and same banking hours.”