HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Providence Tourism has announced that a transforming car is coming to Providence in December.

Officials say The Fearless Flores Family will be bringing Megamorph, a real transforming car, to Providence on December 9. According to Providence Tourism, Megamorph will offer exciting transformation shows hourly from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., with shows pausing for the Providence Lighted Christmas Parade at 5 p.m.

(Courtesy: Providence Tourism)

Tourism officials say the car will be displayed near the Providence Community Center on Wallace Street. In addition to this experience, Providence Tourism will also have other activities available that will be announced at a later time.