HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office social media page, Deputy Grinch has taken his oath as a part-time Christmas deputy.

Authorities say that Deputy Grinch has also commandeered Deputy Kora, renamed her Deputy Max and has instructed her to help assist in enforcing Christmas cheer.

Police say that Deputy Grinch will kick off his annual parade appearances by giving a presentation at the Sebree parade, which starts on November 25 at 6:00 p.m. He’ll be talking to kids about safety during the holidays, and how to avoid ending up with a heart 3 sizes too small through life choices.

Images courtesy of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says he’s been ordered to be on his best behavior, but as we all know, the Grinch is always susceptible to doing Grinch things despite being rehabilitated.