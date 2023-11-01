HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Webster County Animal Care and Control was officially recognized by the Best Friends Animal Society for its efforts to save the lives of homeless dogs.

Webster County Animal Care and Control received a plaque from the organization commending them for maintaining a 90% or higher save rate. The Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization that partners with a network of rescues and shelters across the United States to promote pet adoption, no-kill animal rescue and spay-and neuter programs.

Webster County’s Animal Control Officer Aaron Richmond explains: “We have actually had higher than a 90% save rate since 2016. We never euthanize for space; only when it is the only option due to severe health or behavioral issues. Our shelter takes in over 300 dogs every year. It’s just me and Dana here, and we have to work very hard to run our shelter the right way and do what’s best for the dogs we house. Most of our dogs are pulled to go to rescues. We would love to see more dogs being adopted and staying here in the community. Right now, we have more dogs than we’ve ever had before, and it has been really difficult. We are making sure they are cared for, but we don’t have a lot of space and resources are limited.”

Information about dogs available for adoption can be found on Webster County Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page. For more information about ways to help the shelter, call 270-639-7034 or email aaronrichmond@websterco.org.