WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — In Webster County, a deputy jailer appears in court more than a week after being arrested.

Aaron Drewicz is charged with video voyeurism, promoting contraband, sexual abuse and official misconduct. His case now goes to a grand jury.

Kentucky State Police say the misconduct with inmates took place at the jail while on duty. Troopers tell us they received complaints through a system that’s part of the state’s “prison rape enforcement act.”

“It’s a complaint system for prisoners that can file a complaint if there’s something going on inside the prison,” explains Trooper Brandon McPherson. “It gives them the opportunity to file a complaint outside of the prison, so it goes to a different agency.”

Drewicz is scheduled to be back in court next month. KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

UP NEXT: Dixon man told dispatch he strangled his girlfriend to death