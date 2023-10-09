HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The victims in a crash in Webster County on Thursday have been identified, and their conditions have been updated.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office states the three victims have been identified as: Jerry Courtney, 54, Camellia Harris, 59, and Richard Fruit, 68, all of Sebree.

The Sheriff’s Office says Courtney was the driver with Harris and Fruit as passengers.

Officials state all three were transported to St. Vincent in Evansville. Courtney reportedly refused treatment, Fruit is listed in stable condition and Harris is listed in critical condition.