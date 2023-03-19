WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man already facing numerous child sex abuse charges is facing even more charges after police uncovered new details in the investigation.

Damien K. Belt, 31, was apprehended earlier this month and initially faced 68 child sex crime charges.

During the investigation, two underage victims came forward and were interviewed by detectives. According to Kentucky State Police, the children accused Belt of multiple incidents of rape and sodomy, which were happening over the course of a year.

During a search of Belt’s electronic devices, police say they found digital evidence supporting these claims.

Belt’s additional charges stemming from the investigation include three counts of “Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st Offense, Illegal Sex Act with a minor under 16” and three counts of “Use of a Minor under 16 in a Sexual Performance.” Troopers say these felony charges are punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

Belt was also charged with three counts of “Rape 2nd”, and three counts of “Sodomy 2nd.” These felony charges are punishable by 5 to 10 years in prison, police tell us.