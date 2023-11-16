HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office’s social media page, an oil spill has occurred on Highway 132 East in Dixon between Railroad Street and Lydia Street. The Kentucky State Highway Department is addressing cleanup efforts.

Image courtesy: Webster County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to slow down when traveling in this area as rain is expected in tomorrow’s forecast and residual oils may be present on the roadway after cleanup. They are also advising parents to inform their children who may be driving to school to either slow down and use caution, or take Clayton Avenue to U.S. 41-A as a safe alternative route.