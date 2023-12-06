HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in gathering more information about illegal dumping incidents in the area of Fishtrap-Derby Mine Road near Clay.

Image courtesy: Webster County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says they have been receiving complaints about the dumping of trash along the road. Anyone who might have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area or anyone littering is asked to get a license plate number (if possible) and contact central dispatch at (270) 639-5012.