HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Webster County authorities say a shooting suspect is still at large.

Authorities state on August 24, 2023, at approximately 10:42 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Watkins-Sebree Road in Sebree in reference to a male who they say had been shot.

The victim was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hosptial in Evansville for treatment. He has since been released.

Officials state investigation revealed Damien Golike forced entry into the residence armed with a shotgun and shot the victim.

Officials say Golike fled the scene and attempts to locate have been unsuccessful. Whereabouts are currently unknown at this time.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and arrest warrants have been issued for Golike. Authorities state anyone with information is urged to contact Webster County Dispatch at 270-639-5012.