DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Boys’ Basketball team received a community sendoff and first responder escort on Thursday as they began their journey to the Kentucky 2A State Championships in Owensboro.

Webster County is the only team from the Tri-State playing at the tournament, which kicks off on Friday, January 12 at the Owensboro Sports Center. The Trojans will take on the Lexington Catholic Knights in the quarter finals at 10:30 a.m.