Week-long westbound lane closure planned for the Spottsville Bridge

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) Beginning November 16, a permanent lane closure will be installed on US 60 at the Spottsville Bridge. The lane closure will remain in place through November 20 and will be taken down when the installation of shoring and a barrier wall is completed. This is the next step in the preparations for the construction of the bridge substructure on the west side of the Green River.

The lane closure affects the westbound lane of the bridge, but a temporary signal will be installed on the eastbound lane that will address both eastbound and westbound traffic. The work also requires the closure of KY 1078 and KY 2243.

Drivers should leave early to allow themselves extra travel time while the lane closure is in place.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

