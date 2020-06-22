Weekend shooting death in Evansville ruled a homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner has ruled the death of Javion Bell, 22, a homicide. Officers found Bell in the backseat of a car after a caller reported somebody had been shot and was being taken to the hospital.

Evansville Police were called to East Virginia Street near the Seven-Eleven Bar & Grills for reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found Bell in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The coroner says Bell died from a single gunshot wound to the torso. EPD is still investigating.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

