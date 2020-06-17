Weekend shooting suspect makes first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man charged in a weekend shooting appeared in court Tuesday.

Paje Diaz, 22, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges. A judge set his bond at $2 million.

Police say a car was shot 12 times on Saturday night on Covert Avenue near Henning Avenue.

The two people inside were taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver identified Diaz as the shooter.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

