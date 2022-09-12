EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to a press release from the Evansville Fire Department, Weinbach Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion that killed three people last month.

On August 10, a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue damaged 39 homes and killed Charles Hite, 43; Martina Hite, 37; and Jessica Teague, 29.

Division Chief Mike Larson said there is no new information on the incident at this time.