EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It’s been well over a month since the home explosion on Weinbach Avenue, and many residents are still waiting to return home.

Construction crews, volunteers and city officials have made some progress in the neighborhood. Workers were at the site last week clearing out two homes next door to the one that exploded. Neighbors forced out by the blast continue to meet about the recovery process.

Many of the people living in the blast zone still do not know if or when they will be able to once again live in their homes.