UPDATE: Division Chief Mike Larson announced the scheduled closure for Weinbach Avenue on Friday, August 26, has been canceled. It is unknown when it will be rescheduled.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.

A press release from Division Chief Mike Larson said the closure will last from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.. As of Thursday afternoon, investigators have not determined a cause for the explosion.

Officials have identified the three people killed in the explosion as Charles and Martina Hite and Jessica Teague. According to reports, the explosion happened at the home of Charles and Martina Hite and Jessica Teague was in the house next door.