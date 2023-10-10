EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — The Walnut-Weinbach intersection is closed, for the next 45 days, to complete phase two of the Walnut Street improvement project. The improvement project began in 2022.

No thru traffic will be allowed on Weinbach between the Lloyd Expressway and Lincoln Ave.

The road closure is expected to last for the next 45 days, meaning drivers should find alternate routes until late November.

Phase 2 of the project includes the installation of new sewers, sidewalks, ADA ramps and traffic signals.

“The underground work actually started here at Weinbach and headed east over to Van [Drive], and that started in 2022. So, it’s been almost a full it’ll be a full construction season before it’s completed,” said Michael Labitzke, the city engineer for Evansville.

The city engineer says the goal is to reconstruct the intersection to make it reliable for the next 20-30 years.

Labitzke says it will most likely take 2 construction seasons before the project is finished, but this closure will allow the last major step to be completed.