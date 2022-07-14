EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – They may not be the fastest dogs, but they might be the cutest. The Weiner Dog Races will wobble around the dirt track at Ellis Park on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The top two finishers from five separate divisions will qualify for the finals on August 27. The winners will race for fire hydrant gold.

An adoption event will also take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 27 outside the main entrance to help rescue pets find their forever homes. New Life, New Hope, PAAWS, Feline Fix and Vanderburgh Humane will participate in the adoption event.

Commemorative “2022 Weiner Dog Races” t-shirts will be sold with all proceeds benefitting all participating charities. More information about the Ellis park Weiner Dog Races and tickets can be found at ellisparkracing.com.