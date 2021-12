EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) As part of his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be making a stop at the Victory Theatre on May 25.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday. They will be available for purchase at the Ford Center Ticket Office or at the Ticketmaster website.