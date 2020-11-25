Welborn Baptist Foundation announces new community spaces

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Welborn Baptist Foundation has announced the imminent opening of the Welborn Community Room and the Collaboration Hub at its location at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Evansville. The two rooms are slated to cater to a variety of community needs.

The Welborn Community Room is a 1,100-square-foot space that’s been designed to host training events and meetings. The room includes a large, caterer-ready kitchen, technology for in-room presentation and web conferencing, and adaptable furniture, officials said.

The Collaboration Hub is a 500-square-foot space designed for collaboration and consulting. In the hub, there is casual work and gathering space, two private rooms and a kitchenette. Like the Welborn Community Room, the Collaboration Hub also has technology for in-room presentation and web conferencing.

These two rooms combine for over 1,600 square feet of space that can be adapted to suit a variety of scenarios, including classroom-style training, board meetings, banquet seating, collaboration space, and small, private meeting, officials said.

“Collaboration is key to advancing sustainable and equitable change in our community,” said Nonprofit Excellence Program Officer Candice Perry. “We believe these two spaces will create the right environment for community and collaboration.”

The foundation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in January and open the spaces in early 2021. More information about the foundation and the rooms can be found at welbornfdn.org.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

