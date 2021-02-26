Welcome to Evansville, Kijana the giraffe!

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens is introducing a new addition to the family – Kijana the Reticulated Giraffe. And Eyewitness News has the exclusive video of Kijana’s first time in the African Rift exhibit back in November. Check it out:

Kijana was born in May 2017 at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan, where she spent the first three years of life. She moved to Mesker Park Zoo in November 2020. Kijana is sharing her habitat with Clementine, 3, who is just a few months younger. Two zebras also share the habitat.

Kijana the giraffe, Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens

You can expect to see both Kijana and Clementine on exhibit in the African Rift near the Discovery Center more often as the weather begins to warm.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)