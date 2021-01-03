Welfare check in Evansville leads to felony drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A man previously convicted for dealing synthetic drugs is back in custody after several firearms and narcotics were found to be in his possession.

Saturday morning, around 6:30, Evansville police were called to the 1100 block of Oregon St in reference to suspicious circumstances. The caller told police Chance Miller, 27, of Evansville had come to her door with a shotgun and threatened to hurt her daughter, who was also his girlfriend.

According to an affidavit, the initial welfare check of the victim found no one home, and officers found a broken window and shell casings during a second check of the home. Police eventually made contact with the victim, who they say was too afraid to come back to the house.

The victim told police her brother could be in the house, and she also said it was possible Miller would be inside as well. She told police Miller would likely be armed with a 12 gauge shotgun and also had a .22 caliber handgun.

Court documents show the victim came home to let police inside but stated Miller had taken her key and the front door was locked. Police say the victim saw her brother through the window and told him to open the door, which he did.

Officers say the pull-down attic door was locked from the inside, but they were eventually able to open it. Police found Miller inside, who they say repeatedly refused to comply with their commands to show both his hands.

Police say Miller eventually complied and they were able to pull him from the attic and detain him. Police say Miller admitted to having at least two firearms and K-2 with him. While Miller was detained, police requested a search warrant.

According to an affidavit, police returned to the residence to execute the search warrant and entered the attic. There they found two containers that held materials used to manufacture synthetic cannabinoids, a can of acetone, two baggies containing synthetic cannabinoids, 47 Clonazepam pills, 2.6 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of marijuana, two hydrocodone pills, two rifles, a shotgun, several rounds of ammunition, and $444 in U.S. currency.

Miller is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. He is facing multiple felony drug charges, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

This story was originally published on January 3, 2021

