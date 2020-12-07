Wendell Foster 50-50 raffle scheduled for Friday

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – There is still time to buy tickets to the Wendell Foster’s 50-50 holiday raffle, which has raised over $16,000. Money raised goes to paying for renovations at Wendell Foster’s Green Therapy Pavilion.

Wendell Foster in Owensboro supports thousands of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. $1 tickets can be purchased on Wendell Foster’s website.

The drawing will be noon Friday on its Facebook page.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

