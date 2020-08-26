Wendell Foster cuts ribbon on new facility

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Wendell Foster cut the ribbon on its newest facility, the Latham Outpatient Therapy Facility, Wednesday morning.
Wendell Foster says the new facility will allow them to serve 600 additional clients each year and provide them with occupational, physical and speech therapy. There are two gyms, an evaluation room, courtyard and more.
The facility is located at 9th and Triplett and is an expansion of another Wendell Foster outpatient facility on the property.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)
