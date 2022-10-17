OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Wendell Foster, a local agency serving people with disabilities, will be hosting their annual Special Needs Expo on October 22, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Special Needs Expo is an opportunity for community agencies to provide information about resources and services that will assist families in supporting a loved one with a disability. The Expo will include non-profit organizations, state agencies, and private businesses that provide services in the following areas: Advocacy and Support, Assistive Technology, Autism Services, Behavior Supports, Day Programs, Durable Medical Equipment, Early Childhood, Education, Employment, Future Planning, Health & Rehab, Recreation, Residential Services, and Waivers.

This year’s Expo features a pop-up art studio with a variety of creation stations for attendees to participate in, including make-and-take projects provided by local art studios, schools, and community organizations. The cast of Annie Jr., the debut musical of the Owensboro’s Penguin Project, will also perform. The Penguin Project utilizes performing arts as a way to enhance social interaction, communication skills, self-confidence, and self esteem for youth with disabilities.

There is no charge or registration required to attend, and door prize drawings will be held throughout the day.