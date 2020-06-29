Wendell Foster names Hoyt as new CEO

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Board of Directors of Wendell Foster announced Doug Hoyt as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Hoyt is officially scheduled to begin his work at Wendell Foster on July 20, when he will be replacing Interim CEO Ben Boarman, who has been volunteering his time to lead the organization during the past several months of the CEO search.

Hoyt was born and raised in Conneaut, Ohio. He came to Owensboro in 1980 to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College. After graduation, he attended Indiana State University where he received his Master of Science degree. Hoyt spent 13 years with the Green River Area Development District where he served as the Associate Director for Community and Economic Development, and spent the last 22 years at Kenergy Corporation, currently holding the position of Director of Procurement and Contracts.

Hoyt is a graduate of Leadership Owensboro (2005) and Leadership Kentucky (2002). He is active in the community, currently serving on the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board, Owensboro Community and Technical College Board, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Board. Doug is an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he serves as a deacon and treasurer, and also teaches as an adjunct professor at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Doug and his wife Brenda have two children and four grandchildren.

