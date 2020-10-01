Wendell Foster receives $100,000 donation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — As Wendell Foster prepares to renovate the Green Outpatient Therapy Facility, the Marilyn & William Young Foundation has partnered with them and given a $100,000 gift.

Wendell Foster says the 34-year-old building will have reconfigured treatment space to maximize use, an updated lighting system with new technologies, new furniture and more.

“We seek out partnerships such as this one. This is the purpose of our foundation – to partner with projects that improve our community,” Sara Hemmingway, the Marilyn & William Young Foundation’s Executive Director, said.

Last month, Wendell Foster cut the ribbon on its newest facility, the Latham Outpatient Therapy Facility.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 30, 2020)

