We’re Here tapes at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fans of the HBO series We’re Here got a chance to see an up close look at the reality show as it came to Evansville’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

The series follows drag queens from the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race series as they travel across the country. The second season is currently filming, including the taping in Evansville.

“It’s super exciting because I think Evansville and the surrounding areas are making such great leaps and accepting all kinds of people,” said Henderson native Scott Roland, “not just the LGBT community but all people. I’m super proud of the city and all that it stands for.”

We’re Here debuted on HBO last year and was nominated for an Emmy Award.