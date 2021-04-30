Wesselman Park celebrates Arbor Day with tree giveaway

To help Evansville celebrate Arbor Day, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gave away 150 trees at Wesselman Park Friday.

People could come by and pick up a free tree. Large and small saplings were available for pick up.

The tree giveaway is part of an initiative to increase the amount of canopy coverage in the city. Evansville residents were able to choose from a variety of trees including dogwood, maple, oak and evergreen.

City arborists say shade trees are the best option to increase the canopy cover.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)