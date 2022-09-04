EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wesselman Woods is celebrating 50 years as a non-profit organization with a “Birthday Bash” this weekend.

The Wesselman Nature Society was founded in September of 1972. They will be open to the public for free through Sunday. There are also several educational activities including animal encounters and guided history hikes.

“We’ve got lots of awesome animal ambassadors out here, including a couple of the birds you might see behind me,” says Kristina Arwood, Director of Marketing & Community Engagement.

She tells us more, saying, “We have such a great history with the community here. We have so many volunteers over the years, so many staff members to thank, board members to thank, sponsors, and just people who come out and are members.”

Arwood says Wesselman relies a lot on those memberships and donations. Click here for the current schedule of events.