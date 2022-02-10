EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods (WW) will start their annual road closures in the Wesselman Park area, outside of the Nature Preserve, as a part of their continued effort to protect native salamander species and conduct research on the health of the population over time.

According to a press release sent out by WW, Salamanders come out of hibernation around February to move to wetlands for mating. During the first warm rains, these amphibians travel to the vernal pool in the middle of Wesselman Park, WW says. Salamanders must cross at least one road in order to reach this pool, according to a press release sent out by WW.

To ensure a safe salamander crossing zone each year, WW closes off the park loop near the Nature Preserve. Starting February 15, gates will be closed from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Gates will also be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. This shouldn’t affect park activities during normal daylight hours. The steel gates were funded through the WW “Saving the Salamanders” GoFundMe campaign in early 2021. Road closures begin February 15 and end on April 1.