Wesselman Woods ends on-site recycling services

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials announced that on-site recycling services at Wesselman Woods will be ending effective immediately.

According to a statement from officials, the wider availability of recycling services within Vanderburgh County has made the recycling collection services at Wesselman Woods redundant. Officials say this step will also allow them to focus resources on their core mission of preserving and sharing Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands.

The statement also says that Wesselman Woods will continue to offer monthly off-site recycling in partnership with Vanderburgh County Solid Waste through 2021. A schedule and more information on the items that can be brought can be found here.