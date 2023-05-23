HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An event at Wesselman Woods plans to combine the sounds of nature and country music next month.

Sips at Sunset: Woods and Strings will be a concert featuring Sam Hahn and Daniel Williams on June 3. Each Sips at Sunset program will feature food and beer or wine tastings, so tickets are only available for those 21-years or older.

Wesselman Woods Environmental Educator Annie Svendsen spoke with Joe Bird and Gretchen Ross on Eyewitness News Daybreak to discuss the upcoming event, as well as the free week that will take place from May 30 to June 4. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

To purchase tickets for Sips at Sunset, click here.