Wesselman Woods gives people a certification opportunity

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods is giving an opportunity for people to become state-certified Indiana Master Naturalists (IMN) through a 12-week program, and is also offering an advanced version of the certification.

Open only to adults, the IMN program will help people learn more about local flora, fauna, and ecological processes. It is an intensive introductory series and offers people the chance to discover nature and service learning with the support from local researchers, professors, and environmental practitioners. Those who complete the certification process must take a final exam and complete 24 hours of service.

Courses include virtual and in-person components. The virtual component will consist of prerecorded lectures by presenters. Following the virtual component is a weekly outdoor practical session. Practical sessions will maintain COVID-19 distancing guidelines. Topics include: Ecology, Geology, Invasive Species, Ornithology, Arthropods, and more. The price to get into this program is $140 for Wesselman Woods members, and $150 for nonmembers.

In terms of the Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist (AIMN) program, there are four AIMN courses throughout the year including Sugar Maple Tapping Workshop, Climate Change, Interpretation, and Environmental Chemistry. The requirements for AIMN is to volunteer 30 hours annually and complete 8 hours of education time annually. Participants must be IMN certified in order to become AIMN certified, but anyone can join a class for fun. The price to get into this program is $20 a class for Wesselman Woods members and individuals who have completed IMN, and $40 a class for nonmembers.