Wesselman Woods names new Executive Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wesselman Woods say they’re excited to name their next Executive Director! Wednesday afternoon, the nature preserve’s board members named Zack Garcia as the one to fill the position.

Garcia previously served as Director of Natural Resources, Education, and Research, Wesselman Woods says.

“I discovered early on that nature is a celebration to be shared with everyone. My personal and professional mission is to connect people to nature. As such, I am humbled and honored to become the next Executive Director at Wesselman Woods. What a privilege to steward the largest urban old-growth forest in the United States. We are truly fortunate to have this rare ecosystem nestled in the middle of Evansville,” Garcia said.

A spokesperson says Garcia received his master’s degree in Environmental Management from the Yale School of the Environment. During his time at Yale, Garcia focused on environmental humanities and forestry. Garcia is also a Returned Peace Corp volunteer having served in Nepal from 2014-2017 as a Food Security and Environmental Education Specialist, officials say.

They tell us their current E.D., Robin Johnston-Deem, will be passing the torch to Zach at the end of the month.