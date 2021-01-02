Wesselman Woods recycling temporarily closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) It was mid-December when Wesselman Woods announced their recycling center would be closed until further notice, but that hasn’t stopped people from adding their recyclables to the pile.

They cited COVID-19 and the safety of their volunteers and staff as the reason behind the closure. They don’t expect to open again until at least spring.

They have requested the public be patient during this time. They said they are still doing off-site recycling and will have dates and locations soon.